Fans Hope That Demi Lovato Is Sober Now After Shocking New Doc Trailer Comes Out

The trailer for the Demi Lovato tell-all documentary that chronicles the singer's struggles with addiction and 2018 overdose dropped today, and it's already left fans shocked. Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil may be the most vulnerable we've seen Demi. "I had three strokes, I had a heart attack, my doctors said I had five to 10 more minutes," Demi shares in the trailer.

Her major overdose happened in 2018. And sadly, it appears that Demi suffered brain damage from it. “I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don’t drive a car because I have blind spots in my vision. For a long time, I had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read a book, which was like two months later, because my vision was so blurry," Demi told ABC News .

Is Demi Lovato sober now?

After watching the trailer for Dancing With the Devil, fans are concerned for Demi and hope that she's sober now, after all she's gone through. While Demi hasn't publicly opened up about relapsing, she's stated how she's in a much healthier place now that she's being managed by Scooter Braun. From what it sounds like, Demi broke her sobriety because the team that previously managed her were suppressing her emotional (and physical) needs.

Unfortunately, while her team monitored any drug usage, they also kept a close eye on what Demi was eating (she's had an eating disorder since she was young), and that created an extremely unhealthy dynamic. "I realized that over time as the things with [my] eating disorder were getting bad ... it progressively got worse and worse with people [on my team] checking what my orders at Starbucks were on my bank statements," Demi said.

Source: YouTube Originals

Demi added, "Just little things like that led me to being really, really unhappy. My bulimia got really bad [again] and I asked for help and I didn't receive the help that I needed. So I was stuck in this unhappy position. Here I am sober and I'm thinking to myself: I'm six years sober, but I'm miserable. I'm even more miserable than I was when I was drinking. Why am I sober?”

According to Demi, her team told her that she was being "selfish" when she reached out for help. She was told that if she broke her sobriety, it would "ruin things for not just you but for us as well."

Demi ultimately felt controlled. "My life, I just felt it was so — and I hate to use this word — but I felt it was controlled by so many people around me. If I was in a hotel room at night, they would take the phone out of my room so I couldn’t call room service — or if there was fruit in my room they would take it out because that’s extra sugar. We’re not talking about brownies ... it was fruit," she explained.

Source: YouTube Originals

