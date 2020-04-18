DemiLovatoIsOverParty Is Happening After She Was Caught Dissing Selena Gomez

It seems like there have been multiple attempts to "cancel" Demi Lovato, and the latest "Demi Lovato is Over Party" broke out over recent comments the singer made regarding Selena Gomez on a private Instagram account. Previously, Demi was "canceled" by everyone on the internet for orchestrating the sexual assault of one of her private bodyguards as a "joke" by sending an escort to his room to engage in some funny business.

People didn't find the humor in Demi's "gag" and began calling her out for not only mistreating an employee but "trivializing rape" by merely calling it the "meanest prank" she ever pulled. There's tons of other instances where people were ready to "pull the plug" on supporting Demi forever. But you know how the world of Twitter outrage works, at the end of the day.

For the most part, people latch on to something they're pretending to be furious about for a few hours, get said topic trending, then once that fizzles out, they jump onto the next issue to be upset about. The satisfaction seems to come from tweeting about how upset you are, rather than, you know, actually doing anything about it in real life, for the most part. In this latest installment of "Demi Lovato is Over," folks were up in arms over her finsta (fake Instagram.)

The whole story is very, very strange. Namely because Demi has a fake Instagram with only 125 followers that apparently leaked her acts of pettiness against Selena (crossing her face out on a magazine cover they once shared, posting screenshots of her tracks surpassing Selena's on iTunes.) Probably the most bizarre part of this story is the bit of the collage where Demi commented on a photo of Selena resting her head on her shoulder during an awards show.

The entire thing feels like that weird and pathetic social media flex, like when that Desi dude announced to all of social media that Salman had become his best friend and Mudasir is no longer his pal amongst pals. Demi's 27 years old and she's acting out like she's a freshman in high school; the whole thing's just embarrassing. It's difficult for her to even pretend like that account isn't hers, either, because, well, just look.

