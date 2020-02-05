We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Selena Gomez Knows How to Rock a No-Makeup Look Effortlessly

Hands down, Selena Gomez has one of the most coveted beauty looks out there. Not only does she kill it on the red carpet every time, but she always manages to look the most glam for her performances.

But just because she can rock a good smokey eye doesn't mean she feels like she needs it. In fact, Selena is one of those celebrities who easily rocks the no-makeup look regularly.

Selena Gomez posted a no-makeup selfie to Instagram.

The icon herself shared a bare-faced selfie on Instagram, proving she's still gorgeous when she goes all-natural.

"Me, all the time," she captioned the Huji-filtered shot. The photo shows Selena sleepy-faced and snuggled up under a warm blanket, messy hair, ance, and under eye bags included. Her fans praised her for being so real with her 167 million followers, while others checked in to make sure she was doing OK