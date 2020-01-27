Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez's Friendship Is Older Than You Think It Is

Anyone who was a fan of Disney Channel as a kid remembers the iconic BFF-duo that was Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato. The pair was inseparable, and everyone wanted to have a best friendship like they had.

But both singers have grown and changed over the years, and so has their friendship. Are Demi and Selena still friends now? Well, the answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no" answer – but they have a lot of history together.