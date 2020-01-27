We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez's Friendship Is Older Than You Think It Is

Anyone who was a fan of Disney Channel as a kid remembers the iconic BFF-duo that was Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato. The pair was inseparable, and everyone wanted to have a best friendship like they had.

But both singers have grown and changed over the years, and so has their friendship. Are Demi and Selena still friends now? Well, the answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no" answer – but they have a lot of history together.

Demi and Selena met on 'Barney.'

The pair's friendship began at age seven when they both were on the same season of Barney and Friends. It was the beginning of their acting careers, and the two were instant friends. 

"Very early on, you could just tell they clicked," director Fred Holmes told International Business Times in September 2017. "Certain kids got along with other kids and they were just two of those that really clicked. They were pretty inseparable and ate lunch together and all those types of things."