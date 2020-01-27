We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Demi Lovato Is Putting Relationships on Hold to Focus on Herself and Her Music

It's safe to say that Demi Lovato has come a long way. After taking two years to recover and heal from her nearly fatal drug overdose in 2018, the singer made a powerful comeback at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. In fact, her emotional new song "Anyone," which was written a few days before the incident, was one of the main things that helped her to stay strong during her recovery.

She shared: "When I'm struggling or when I'm going through a rough time, I look towards the future for hope and to change my perspective on things. And especially when I go through something difficult, I always stop and I think, 'Okay, why is God putting me through this?' And sometimes it doesn't make sense in that moment, but kind of like the song, I recorded it, went through everything, and then it made sense later."