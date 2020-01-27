Demi Lovato Is Putting Relationships on Hold to Focus on Herself and Her Music

Demi Lovato Is Putting Relationships on Hold to Focus on Herself and Her MusicBy Nakeisha Campbell
It's safe to say that Demi Lovato has come a long way. After taking two years to recover and heal from her nearly fatal drug overdose in 2018, the singer made a powerful comeback at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. In fact, her emotional new song "Anyone," which was written a few days before the incident, was one of the main things that helped her to stay strong during her recovery.
She shared: "When I'm struggling or when I'm going through a rough time, I look towards the future for hope and to change my perspective on things. And especially when I go through something difficult, I always stop and I think, 'Okay, why is God putting me through this?' And sometimes it doesn't make sense in that moment, but kind of like the song, I recorded it, went through everything, and then it made sense later."
Fans have been incredibly supportive of her progress and were especially happy to see her in a new relationship in 2019. But that romance has since ended and now people are wondering: Has she moved on to someone new in 2020? Here's what we know.
Demi reportedly had a fling with Bachelorette star Mike Johnson in 2019.
They had gotten extra flirty with each other on social media after Demi made the first move. But according to Mike, they also went on multiple dates in real life.
At the beginning of October, he said: "When Demi and I are together, it’s laughter and we talk about real s---... Like, she’s a down-to-earth woman and I respect it so much. And she’s just a really humble, really cool, really fun, down-to-earth person." He also shared that she "kisses really well."
But unfortunately, this didn't last, because by the following month, Demi revealed that she was dating someone else.
Demi started dating Austin Wilson.
Demi first met 25-year-old model Austin Wilson in 2019. It's not clear exactly how they first met, but many believe that it was through mutual friends. Both were pretty close to Thomas Trussell III, who sadly died from a drug overdose in October, so it's likely that he introduced them.
Demi and Austin made their romance Instagram official in November, shortly after they'd posted tributes for their late friend. Demi shared an adorable black and white shot of the two of them and captioned it "my ❤️." Then Austin followed suit by sharing a selfie of them embracing.
Demi and Austin kept their romance out of the spotlight.
As most fans know, Demi was pretty transparent about her progress and major milestones with regards to her health, but the same couldn't be said for her love life. While there were reports about their public outings, Demi and Austin kept a relatively low profile when it came to their relationship.
This came as no surprise, however, since Demi has been quite vocal about wanting to keep the intimate details of her love life private.
She once said: "I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I'm passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music."
Demi and Austin broke up a month after they went public.
Sadly, this relationship was short-lived. By Dec. 21, it was confirmed that the two had split up. One source told People: "She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God. She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring."
Demi also took to social media to ask that her fans not cause any drama. She said: "Please don’t go after him. He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers."
Has Demi moved on to someone else?
Considering her triumphant comeback, it's only natural that fans would wonder about her love life right now. But the singer, who's now single, isn't too focused on finding love at the moment. For now, she's focusing on her music and her own growth.
In a recent interview, she shared that she's been working on improving her judgment when it comes to her relationships.
She said: "Sometimes you get fooled. Sometimes you get into relationships that you think are healthy and then you realize, 'Wow that actually wasn't healthy at all.' And it's not that you're not cautious of it, you're not aware. It's just you don't realize it till later, until they do something or you do something and it's like, 'Oh, this isn't working out.'"
What is Demi Lovato's sexuality?
In 2015, her song "Cool for the Summer" led to rumors of her being bisexual. But in the following year, she shared that she didn't feel the need to label her sexuality because it was all about "a connection with someone."
Still, three years later, she explained that her sexuality is actually "fluid." She said: "I think love is love. You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want."
Though Demi isn't exactly eager to find love right away, it seems like she's in the perfect place right now. With the support of her loved ones and millions of loyal Lovatics, it's not hard to see why.
More from Distractify:
Who Is Demi Lovato Playing on 'Will & Grace'? Singer Reveals Major Details About Her Mystery Role
Demi Lovato Has Been Flirting With Mike From 'The Bachelorette' All Season
Break Out the Champagne — Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco Are Engaged!
More From Distractify
Entertainment
'Big Time Adolescence' Sydney Sweeney Is Not Just an Actor — She's Also a Trained MMA Fighter!
Entertainment
'Criminal Minds' Ends Its Impressive 15-Year Run on CBS
Entertainment
Star Brim Won't Go to Jail — at Least, Until Her Baby Is Born
Entertainment
When Guy Fieri Isn't Eating His Way Around America, He's a Dad to Two Kids