Jana Duggar Sparks Engagement Rumors After Fans Spot a Diamond Ring on Her Finger

Former reality star Jana Duggar might be Counting On a wedding sometime very soon. While Jana and her famous family's shows, 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, have been off the air since 2021, fans are still invested in what happens to them, good and bad.

Fortunately, one of the eldest Duggar sisters, Jana, may have some positive news to share, though she hasn't said if she wants the world to know. However, internet sleuths suspect she could have privately gotten engaged after a recent Instagram post. So, is Jana engaged? Let's find out!

Is 'Counting On' alum Jana Duggar engaged?

On July 8, 2024, Jana posted a set of photos from an outing with her brother, John-David Duggar, his wife Abbie, and their kids. In the posts, she wore a diamond ring on her left ring finger, sparking suspicions that she may have gotten engaged.

Many Instagram users took to Jana's comments to ask why she had a rock on her finger and who the lucky man was. Some even suggested she wasn't engaged at all and was using the ring as a decoy to avoid creeps in public.

Jana eventually blocked comments from the post, but that didn't stop the discourse on other apps like X, formerly Twitter. "I need someone else who knows how wild it is that Jana Duggar is probably engaged to agree with me that this is f--king wild," one X user posted.