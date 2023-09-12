Home > Television > Reality TV Jill Duggar Dillard Is Raising Her Three Adorable Sons out of the Spotlight Former TV personality Jill Duggar is married to Derick Dillard, and the couple have three sons together. Read on to learn more about her family! By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 12 2023, Published 3:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jillmdillard

Those who have followed Jill Duggar Dillard since 19 Kids and Counting and its spinoff series, Counting On, know a lot about the former TV star's familial life — but we're not talking about the Duggars. No, we're talking about her life with her husband and their three kids. But for those in the dark, don't fret — we're here to catch you up to speed! So, without further ado, read on to learn all about Jill's husband, Derick, and their three adorable sons.

Jill Duggar is the proud mother of three kids.

Let's get right to the point: Jill and her husband, Derick, share three kids together. The couple welcomed their first son, Israel David, on April 6, 2015. They didn't want TV cameras in the delivery room, but a compromise was reached — Jill and Derick recorded their own videos so Counting On could feature the special moment.

On July 8, 2017, Jill gave birth to her and Derick's second son, Samuel Scott. His birth was also featured in an episode of Counting On. On Oct. 11, 2021, the pair revealed they had lost their third child, River Bliss, to a miscarriage.

Nearly a year later, on July 7, 2022, Jill and Derick announced the birth of their third son, Frederick Michael. "'Freddy' Frederick Michael Dillard is here! He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long," they wrote in a Dillard family blog post. "Frederick was set to arrive later in July, but he decided he wanted to come a little early... so we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned."

Unlike her own upbringing in the spotlight, Jill decided to raise her and Derick's three sons out of the public eye. They occasionally appear on Jill's social media accounts, but overall, they're getting to grow up in private.

Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick, have been married since 2014.

Jill and Derick started dating after he became close with her father, Jim Bob Duggar. The pair got married just one year later, in June 2014. Although their realtionship seemed strong, Jill spoke with People in September 2023 and revealed that her family's reality shows put a strain on her and Derick's marriage.

"It caused a lot of frustration in our marriage," Jill told People. "Especially early on, where he would feel a certain way about filming something. I'd be like, 'I hear you, I feel you, I also don't want to do whatever it is they're asking us to do either. But we have to.'" Eventually, she and Derick began fighting over the show: "It definitely got between us," Jill said.

The couple even claimed that Jill's father tried to drive a wedge between them: "Whenever we were at odds with what her dad thought we should be doing with filming, he would say things that would be very damaging," Derick alleged.