The Duggars Have More Grandchildren Than Most People Have Children

Once upon a time, patriarch Jim Bob Duggar was rumored to have said he wanted to have 100 grandchildren someday. So, how many Duggar grandchildren are there?

You don’t have 19 children without eventually gaining even more grandchildren and TLC’s Duggar family is on the fast track to having more grandchildren than most people have children. The Duggar grandchildren make up the extended Duggar family and on Counting On, fans have gotten to know the youngest new members of the growing family.

1. Josh and Anna Duggar got the baby train moving.

Source: Instagram

As the eldest of the Duggar children, Josh got married and started having kids of his own before any of his siblings. And once he and wife Anna began, they didn't really slow down. In fact, they are waiting on the arrival of their sixth child , who is expected to be born in November. Needless to say, the rest of the family is likely waiting with bated breath.

1. Jill and Derrick Dillard followed suit with their growing brood.

Source: Instagram

Although Jill and Derrick are no longer part of Counting On , fans still follow their family through social media. Unlike most of her siblings, Jill doesn't seem to have a permanent case of baby fever, though. She has two little boys right now and hasn't announced any plans for more in the near future.

1. Jessa and Ben Seewald also have kids.

Source: Instagram

Jessa is arguably the star of Counting On these days, despite sharing the TLC spotlight with some of her siblings. Naturally, she was part of the pregnancy palooza that seemed to strike the adult Duggar kids in 2019. She already had two little boys with her husband, Ben, but recently welcomed their new daughter, Ivy, to the family.

1. Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo didn't take long to have their baby either.

Source: Instagram

Jinger and Jeremy had a fairly quick courtship before they got married. While that's not uncommon in the Duggar family, since no one technically "dates," they did take a little more time to have their daughter, Felicity. And although fans tend to speculate at an almost constant rate about Jinger and Jeremy having a second child they still haven't announced a pregnancy yet.

1. Joseph and Kendra Duggar just became a family of four.

Source: Instagram

Kendra explained during a recent episode of Counting On that she sometimes still feels too young to have a family already. She was still excited to tell Joseph about their second baby on the way, however. And outside of the show, they just welcomed their baby girl, making them a small Duggar family of four.

1. Joy and Austin Forsyth are also proud parents.

Source: Instagram

Joy-Anna is one of the younger adult Duggar children who got married and had a child shortly after, but she and Austin seem to have a solid relationship. They had their son, Garrett, not long after they were married. They also recently suffered a loss when their second child was stillborn, so they are more than likely taking a step back from baby-making for the time being.

1. Josiah and Lauren Duggar welcomed their baby after an early loss.

Source: Instagram

Josiah and Lauren went through an early pregnancy loss shortly before Lauren got pregnant a second time. This season on Counting On, they will go through the highs and lows of losing one pregnancy, only to get pregnant again. And although the current season hasn't caught up with real life yet, Lauren recently gave birth to their daughter.

1. John-David and Abbie Duggar will have their first child soon.

Source: Instagram