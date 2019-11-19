These Are the Duggars Who Are 'Counting On' by Expanding Their Families

What Duggars are pregnant? We know it's hard to keep track, so we did the work for you. Plus, details on the Duggars who just welcomed babies.

At basically any given moment, odds are that at least one of the Duggar children is expecting a baby. With 19 kids in the Duggar family who are all seemingly interested in having big families themselves, the size of the clan has grown significantly since their TLC show went off the air in 2015. Eight of the Duggar kids are married, and they all began expanding their own nuclear families shortly after walking down the aisle.

1. Abbie and John-David Duggar

Rumor has it that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were worried that John-David wasn't on the path to getting married and that he was the black sheep of the family. But, at the ripe old age of 28, John-David finally walked down the aisle in November of 2018 with Abbie Grace Burnett. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in August of 2019, and they later did a gender reveal and learned that they were having a baby girl. At his wedding, the pastor made a joke that John-David would have more kids than his parents, which he quickly said no to.

1. Anna and Josh Duggar

Josh Duggar is most notably known now for being the reason why 19 Kids and Counting got canceled in the first place, after it was revealed that he had molested several of his sisters, and was active on the cheating website Ashley Madison. But, wife Anna stayed with Josh, and the couple announced in April that they were expecting their sixth child together, a baby girl. Their upcoming baby will join siblings Michael, Mackynzie, Mason, Meredith, and Marcus. Anna has been facing backlash on social media, so she's kept the details of her pregnancy more under wraps this time around. The couple is not on Counting On.

1. Lauren and Josiah Duggar's baby was born on Nov. 8

After getting married in June of 2018, the couple wasted no time in trying to expand their family. They soon announced that they were expecting, but Lauren had a miscarriage shortly thereafter. Several months later, the couple announced that they were having their rainbow baby, and that it was a girl. In November, Lauren and Josiah welcomed daughter Bella Milagro, whose name translates to "Beautiful Miracle." Pass us the tissues.

1. Amy Duggar King and Dillon King had their son on Oct. 9

Jim Bob's niece Amy was the definite wild child of the Duggars, as she had a more conventional dating process with husband Dillon than the formal courting her cousins go through. After getting married in 2015, she and Dillon waited several years (which is also rare for a Duggar) before having a baby. Amy gave birth to son Daxton Ryan King in October.

1. Kendra and Joseph Duggar expanded their family on Nov. 2

Joseph and Kendra had their first child, son Garrett, less than a year after their 2017 nuptials. Kendra's second pregnancy was announced in April of 2019, and they welcomed daughter Addison Renee in early November.

1. Jessa and Ben Seewald had Ivy Jane in May.

