Jed and Katey Duggar Welcomed Their First Child — Learn His Name and Watch the Birth Video

The proud parents announced the arrival of their baby boy via a post on their shared Instagram account. In it, Jed and Katey revealed his name: Truett Oliver Duggar. They explained the meaning of the name Truett as "warrior for Christ."

"He’s here!" the post was captioned. "We love you so much, baby True!" Followers also learned a few details about their son, including that he weighed in at 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long at birth.