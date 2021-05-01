Did TLC Cancel 'Counting On?' Josh Duggar's Recent Arrest Might Mean the End

In light of Josh Duggar's previous scandal, he was banned from Counting On by TLC. The show addressed his history of sexual abuse and infidelity, but after his recent arrest for possession of child pornography, it's unlikely the show will ever mention him again. People Magazine recorded the statement from the TLC network regarding Josh's arrest and how it will affect the rest of their programming.

The statement read, "TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar. 19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC cancelled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on-air since then."

The statement neglects to detail whether or not Counting On will continue, but since Josh has not been involved with the show, there's a chance it could remain.