What Duggar Kids Are on 'Counting On'? Here's a Rundown of Who's Featured

After the revelation of the Josh Duggar molestation controversy in 2015, the hit TLC show 19 Kids & Counting was canceled after 10 seasons. In the wake of the scandal, TLC released a spinoff show shortly thereafter, called Counting On . The show initially centered on sisters Jessa Seewald and Jill Dillard, who were also two of Josh's victims.

In the subsequent seasons, Jill left the show, and other Duggar siblings and their respective families joined. What Duggar kids are on Counting On? We've got an easy list of the Duggar siblings featured on the show, their spouses, and their expanding families.

Here's a comprehensive list of what Duggar kids are on Counting On: