Jessa Duggar of 'Counting On' Is Expecting Her Fourth Child With Ben Seewald

Jessa Duggar of 'Counting On' Is Expecting Her Fourth Child With Ben SeewaldBy Chrissy Bobic
Feb. 18 2021, Published 12:36 p.m. ET
The Duggar family has been growing by at least one (and often more) every year, and many fans have put their money on Jessa Duggar being the next Duggar daughter to welcome a baby. But is Jessa pregnant again? Let's take a closer look.
Jessa Duggar has been dealing with pregnancy rumors for a while now.
In July 2020, after Jessa posted a video celebrating daughter Ivy Seewald’s first birthday, Counting On fans were quick to theorize that she’s pregnant.
In the YouTube comments on the video, some fans speculated, while Redditors flew to the message boards to wonder out loud, through their computer keyboards, if Jessa was expecting again.
The evidence people laid out was that Jessa simply looked like she might be hiding a baby bump under slightly baggy clothes. And in an Instagram post at the time, she was wearing a loose-fitting dress only helped fuel the rumors.
As it turned out, the pregnancy rumors were just that: rumors. That time, at least.
So, is Jessa Duggar pregnant?
On Feb.18, 2021, Jessa took to Instagram with some exciting news: She and Ben are expecting their fourth child! "We’re looking forward to summertime, and here’s our #1 reason! Thank you, God, for this precious gift! #RainbowBaby," she captioned a photo of a sonogram.
The "rainbow baby" hashtag indicated that not only is Jessa pregnant again, but that she had a miscarriage at some point — something she hadn't previously shared with her followers.
"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way!" the couple told ET Online. "The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."
Jessa Duggar and her husband already have three kids.
In 2021, Jessa will be 29 years old. While her mom, Michelle Duggar, already had five kids by the time she was 28, Jessa is close behind, especially now that she's pregnant again. She and husband Ben Seewald started having babies in 2015 and every two years after, her other kids were born. Now that she's expecting baby No. 4 in 2021, Jessa could be on track to have almost as many kids as her mom.
It’s a frightening thought for most families, but the Duggars pride themselves on procreating and welcoming *precious* new bundles of joy to the world. It’s the Duggar way. Fans have seen plenty of pregnancy announcements throughout the life of Counting On. And if Jessa isn’t pregnant now, she could still very well get pregnant soon.
How many Duggar grandchildren are there so far?
In 2021, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar have 19 grandchildren with another two on the way (Kendra and Joseph Duggar are expecting their third child in February 2021). They literally have enough grandchildren for a couple of solid kickball teams at the big family house. Jim Bob did once say on 19 Kids and Counting that he hoped to have 100 grandkids someday.
It's unclear if he will reach that goal or if Jessa will try to contribute more to the pool of grandkids littering the main Duggar house on weekends, holidays, and every special occasion in between. But none of the adult Duggar kids have come out to say they plan to take things slow in regards to growing their respective families.
Congrats to Jessa and Ben on baby No. 4 on the way!