Could There Really Be a Duggar Tell-All in the Works? Inside the Rumor

One of the pseudonyms used in the blind item is "Pest Control." Those who have followed the Duggars and talk about them on social media, particularly on reddit, refer to Josh Duggar as "Pest" because of his child sex abuse material convictions.

This once again points to someone in the Duggar family, possibly with cousin Amy Duggar, writing a tell-all. However, no one from the immediate family, or Amy, has come forward to announce any plans at this time.