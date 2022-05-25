How Many Years Did Josh Duggar Get in Prison? Sentencing Hearing Is Underway
Disgraced reality TV star Josh Duggar was unanimously convicted on two charges — one count of receiving and one count possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) — on Dec. 9, 2021. Following the nearly two-week trial, his sentencing date was originally scheduled for early April but was pushed back to late May 2022. Now, Judge Timothy L. Brooks has finally determined how long the eldest son of TLC's Counting On family will be spending in prison.
Keep reading to learn the answer to the question on everyone's mind: How many years did Josh Duggar get?
How many years did Josh Duggar get in prison?
On May 25, 2022, Judge Brooks will sentence Josh Duggar, 34. The hearing was set to begin at 9:30 a.m. local time. This story is evolving and will be updated.
The lesser charge, possession of child pornography, was dismissed during the sentencing hearing. However, it could potentially be re-charged later.
The prosecution's sentencing memorandum recommended the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for Josh, while the defense asked for leniency, requesting just five years. Also included in the defense's paperwork were character witness letters from Duggar's family members and friends — including one written by wife Anna Duggar's father.
On the eve of the sentencing hearing, Judge Brooks ruled there was no merit to the defense's motions requesting acquittal or a new trial, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, signaling to Duggar's legal team that leniency was unlikely,
Duggar family reactions: What have they said about Josh's sentencing?
Ahead of Josh's sentencing, his brother-in-law Derick Dillard (sister Jill's husband) took to Twitter to share a Bible verse, which hinted at the hearing. It read, in part: "But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries out God's wrath on the wrongdoer."
Cousin Amy Duggar has remained outspoken about Josh's offenses, often taking to social media to blast him and other Duggar family members for continuing to stand by his side. She has also encouraged Anna to protect their seven children by divorcing Josh.
Ahead of the sentencing hearing, Amy shared a letter she wrote to Judge Brooks asking for the maximum sentence. Her letter was not used, however, because the prosecution did not request it.
Present at the sentencing hearing on May 25 were: Josh's father Jim Bob Duggar; wife Anna Duggar; sister Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth; brothers Jason Duggar and James Duggar; Anna's brother, David Keller, and his wife Hannah Keller.
If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.