Josh Duggar Sentencing Memorandum: Prosecution Requests 20 Years, Family Asks for Leniency

Trigger Warning: This article covers topics of sexual assault, child abuse/pedophilia, and abuse.

On Dec. 9, 2021, Josh Duggar was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography — and since then, his fate has been hanging in balance. The former 19 Kids and Counting star could face decades in prison if hit with the maximum sentence on May 25, 2022. Ahead of the big day, the prosecution has submitted a sentencing memorandum. And if they have their way, the eldest child of TLC's Counting On family could remain in prison for quite some time.