A Former Duggar Family Friend Weighs in on Anna Duggar's Future Without Josh Duggar (EXCLUSIVE)

In April 2021, Josh Duggar’s child sexual abuse material (CSAM) scandal became another mark against the Duggar family of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On fame. His work computer at his car dealership was discovered to contain the CSAM, and he was arrested and eventually found guilty of one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography.

He faces up to 40 years in prison — what will his wife Anna Duggar do after his sentencing?