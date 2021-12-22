Josh Duggar Won't Have Conjugal Visits if He's Sentenced to Federal Prison — Here's Why

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, conjugal visits are a definite no-no for inmates. Instead, "handshakes, hugs, and kisses (in good taste) are allowed at the beginning and end of a visit."

Josh Duggar's crimes of which he was convicted are federal crimes, so if he's sentenced to prison, he will be in a federal prison rather than a state penitentiary. For now, everyone will have to wait to see what happens at his sentencing.