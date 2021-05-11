Jill Duggar Isn't Exactly on Speaking Terms With Everyone in Her Family

There was a time when Counting On fans were sure Jinger Duggar would be the one to rebel against the family's set of values. Now, it's Jill Duggar who has become the black sheep, however unwillingly. There are still some members of the family who haven't totally counted Jill out, though, even if she has admitted to being unwelcome at the family's main house.

It has been years since Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, were on Counting On. But Jill is still very much in the public eye. She has remained the focus of attention among fans and even among those who love to snark on the Duggars, because of the lifestyle choices she has made that go against the grain of the typical Duggar customs. As a result, Jill isn't as close with some of her family members as she once was.

Jill has been seen out in public with Jessa and some of their other sisters, and even with cousin Amy King, who is part of the family on Jim Bob's side. Jill spoke out about enjoying an alcoholic beverage with Amy and her husband, too. Most recently, Jill attended Derick's law school graduation, where one of her younger brothers, James Duggar, was also in attendance.

And during the 2020 winter holiday season, when Jill's sister Jessa Duggar shared a video on her YouTube channel of the family celebrating Christmas, there was a shot of someone FaceTiming with Jill's sons. Jill has admitted on social media that it's her dad, Jim Bob Duggar, who has put rules into place that say she isn't permitted at the family home without him there. But while it seems like some of the family has essentially shunned Jill, that doesn't seem to be the case for everyone.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jill shared images on Instagram of her mom, Michelle Duggar, visiting her and her sons at their home. At the time, Michelle had remained outside a window to maintain social distancing protocols, but it surprised fans to see that Jill was still in contact with her mom.

Jill and Derick left 'Counting On' a long time ago.

After Season 6 of Counting On, Derick was reportedly fired for tweeting insensitive comments about TLC's Jazz Jennings and Jill left the show at the same time. Although Derick and Jill haven't said anything to indicate that their views on the LGBTQIA+ community have shifted since then, Jill has been open about setting boundaries with her family.

Jill and Derick have both alluded on social media to unfairness in regards to compensation for their time on Counting On. Plus, in October 2020, Jill said in a YouTube video that she and her own family were in a healthier place than they had been while they were on the show. She didn't admit to being fired and said instead that she had left of her own accord.