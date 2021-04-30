Duggar Courtship Timelines Generally Unfold at Lightning Speed on 'Counting On'

Courtships were first featured on 19 Kids & Counting and now on Counting On. As more and more of the Duggar siblings have approached adulthood, it's become clear that no two courtships are identical. However, fans have noticed there definitely seems to be a pattern.

Let's take a deep dive into each courtship that's been featured on TLC so far and see if we can determine what a "typical" courtship length is for this highly conservative, fundamental Christian family.