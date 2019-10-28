We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The Duggars Are Going Through a Courting Dry Spell at the Moment

Over the span of 10 years, 19 Kids and Counting fans have witnessed eight of the Duggar children tie the knot, some within just a few months of each other. In 2019 alone, the famous family has announced a total of five pregnancies. 

But when it comes to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s unmarried offspring, things have been relatively quiet on the relationship front.

Are any of the Duggars courting?

As of October 2019, none of the Duggars are in courtships, including Jana Duggar, the only sibling over the age of 20 who’s single. The 29-year-old confirmed in August that she’s "still searching for Mr. Right."