'Counting On' Star Anna Duggar Is Expecting Baby Number Seven — a Girl

When it comes to the Duggar family from TLC's Counting On , it's not a matter of if one of the married siblings will become pregnant, but rather when. There are a few exceptions, of course. However, Michelle and Jim Bob's eldest son, Josh Duggar , seems to be following in his parents' footsteps when it comes to the size of his family.

Josh and Anna Duggar have been married since September 2008 and already have six children : Mackynzie (2009), Michael (2011), Marcus (2013), Meredith (2015), Mason (2017), and Maryella, who was born in November 2019.

Considering Josh and Anna's kids are, on average, spaced two years apart, plenty of fans have been anxiously waiting for another pregnancy announcement to happen in the near future. So could Anna Duggar already be pregnant again? Let's investigate.

A 2020 Instagram post had fans speculating that Anna Duggar was pregnant.

On June 23, 2020, Anna posted a series of photos celebrating her 32nd birthday — also sharing with her Instagram followers how she celebrated her big day with family. "It’s been such a special day! This morning some of my sisters-in-love and I enjoyed some girls time out catching up over brunch, followed by a pedicure & fun time plant shopping! " Anna captioned the post. "This afternoon was spent with my kiddos - reading sweet birthday cards — and lots of hugs and kisses!"

Sounds like a pretty perfect way to spend your birthday, right? To top everything off, Anna and Josh enjoyed a dinner date together while reminiscing over the 12-year anniversary of their engagement, "and dreaming about the exciting things in store for our family in the near future."

Most of the comments simply wished Anna a "happy birthday" or declared what a beautiful family she has. Still, others wondered what "exciting things" the mom of six might be referring to in her family's future. Is that code for, "we're pregnant, but we're not ready to announce it yet"? Or possibly, "We're probably going to have more kids at some point"? (Which is pretty much a given at this point anyway.)

