Abbie and John David Duggar Are Expecting Their Second Child — When Is the Due Date?

Another Duggar baby is on the way! That's because John David and Abbie Duggar are expecting their second child. On May 8, 2022, the former Counting On stars took to social media to announce the exciting news.

John and Abbie low-key revealed the pregnancy in a Mother's Day Instagram post. "To the little girl who calls me mommy and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever!" the short and sweet announcement from Abbie read. Keep reading to learn more about the due date for baby No. 2.