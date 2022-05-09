Abbie and John David Duggar Are Expecting Their Second Child — When Is the Due Date?By Michelle Stein
May. 9 2022
Another Duggar baby is on the way! That's because John David and Abbie Duggar are expecting their second child. On May 8, 2022, the former Counting On stars took to social media to announce the exciting news.
John and Abbie low-key revealed the pregnancy in a Mother's Day Instagram post. "To the little girl who calls me mommy and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever!" the short and sweet announcement from Abbie read. Keep reading to learn more about the due date for baby No. 2.
John and Abbie Duggar are expecting baby No. 2, after months of pregnancy speculation.
John and Abbie tied the knot back in November 2018. Unlike many of Michelle and Jim Bob's other married children, however, they didn't start having babies right away. It wasn't until August 2019 that John and Abbie made their first pregnancy announcement.
Abbie suffered from a severe form of pregnancy-related nauseas called hyperemesis gravidarum when she was pregnant with Grace. She was even forced to make a number of trips to the emergency room because she was so dehydrated, according to Us Weekly. A daughter they named Grace Annette Duggar (who will soon become a big sister!) was born on Jan. 7, 2020.
Rumors that Abbie might be pregnant again had been circulating on and off since her first child was born. However, the speculation ramped up in February 2022 when eagle-eyed Reddit users noticed Abbie had a Pinterest board titled "Pink or blue." She had also recently "liked" several baby shower theme ideas. As it turns out, these pregnancy "clues" turned out to be accurate.
When is Abbie Duggar's due date?
It's unclear at this point what Abbie's exact due date is. But judging by the "late summer" clue, the baby could arrive sometime between the end of August and mid-September 2022. (Of course, babies can always come a bit early or late — so we'll just have to wait and see what happens.) Hopefully, Abbie opts to share more bump photos as her pregnancy progresses, so fans can have a better idea of when baby No. 2 might arrive.
John and Abbie Duggar were involved in a plane crash in 2021.
On Oct. 29, 2021, John and Abbie were involved in a plane crash in Waverly, Tenn. No injuries were reported in the incident, although there was "substantial" damage done to the aircraft, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board, per People.
"An emergency landing or any kind of plane crash is a scary thing, but it's exactly what pilots are trained for," John David and Abbie said in a statement to Celebuzz in January 2022. "We are so thankful for God's protection, as we all walked away without injuries when this happened last October. We so appreciate the love and care so many have expressed toward us!"