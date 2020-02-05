Abbie Duggar's Birth Special Shows She Delivered a Bit Differently Than Her Sisters-In-Law

By the afternoon of Jan. 6, Abbie was again having regular contractions. She saw her doctor at his office at that time, and it was decided that at 3 centimeters dilated, Abbie was ready to be admitted to the hospital.

By the time Abbie was checked in at hospital, she'd been laboring for 24 hours. Doctors ended up administering Pitocin 30 hours in to help the process along. At that time, the mother-to-be also opted for an epidural for pain management.

At 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, Abbie was ready to push. Finally — 36 hours after her labor began — baby Grace was born.