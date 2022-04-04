'Counting On' Fans Are Predicting Another Duggar Baby Boom — Could They Be Right?

When Counting On was canceled in September 2020, Kendra Duggar was pregnant with her and Joe's third child. A number of other Duggar siblings have become pregnant and given birth since then, too — because, well, TLC didn't call it "Counting On" for nothing. Considering Kendra and Joe have previously expressed they're leaving their family size "in God's hands," Duggar fans have wondered: Is Kendra pregnant again?

Let's take a closer look at the evidence.