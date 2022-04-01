Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Have Prioritized Their Kids' Privacy, Sparking Wild Rumors

In a Q&A session with Instagram followers, Jinger offered an update on her daughters and some insight about why fans hadn't seen much of them in recent months.

"The girls are doing great!" she wrote on her Instagram story, per Hello! magazine. "Felicity is absolutely smitten by her little sister, and Evy adores Felicity. You haven't seen much of them simply because we are wanting to give them a bit more privacy while they're so young."