The Duggars Have Many "Rules" but Jinger Forges Her Own Path

In order to get a better idea of the belief system Jinger was raised under, it's important to know some of the core Duggar family "rules." Modesty, for example, is paramount . This translates into girls wearing skirts or dresses at all times, keeping their hair long, and making sure not to expose anything above their knees or below their neckline. That's because the onus is on woman if a man is "defrauded" by her immodestly.

To make sure their kids aren't influenced by the outside world, the Duggars have all been homeschooled, with their internet/media access seriously limited.

The Duggars don't date, either — they enter into highly supervised courtships during which they're never allowed to be alone, can only side-hug, and save their first kiss for their wedding day.

As we mentioned, Michelle and Jim Bob have also shunned birth control. (Which explains why they have 19 children.) And it seems most of their adult children have decided to follow suit — considering they've all had babies ASAP after marrying. All except a couple, that is: Jill and Jinger.