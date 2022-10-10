Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Duggar Bought a New House — Here's a Tour of Their $830,000 Home

Those who have been following Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo since their love story began on TLC's Counting On likely remember the couple relocated to the west coast in 2019. The initial move from Laredo, Texas, to Los Angeles, Calif., happened so that Jeremy could continue his education in seminary school. On social media, fans have watched the couple (who are now parents of two) embrace the city lifestyle and distance themselves from the Duggar family scandals. But now, it seems like the Vuolos are staying in California for good.

Keep reading to learn all about their new home.