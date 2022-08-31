Reviewers Are Blasting Jinger Duggar's New Book for Racial Insensitivity and Ableism
Given the Duggar family's multiple scandals in recent years, Counting On fans would love nothing more than for one of Michelle and Jim Bob's adult children to write a tell-all. (And who knows, it might still happen one day.) In the meantime, Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo published a book called The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God in 2021.
In August 2022, Jinger and Jeremy also released a children's book — and the story has already managed to stir up controversy. Keep reading to learn about You Can Shine So Bright!, along with the reason throngs of reviewers have claimed it is racially insensitive and ableist.
Jinger Duggar's book 'You Can Shine So Bright!' was released in August 2022.
On Aug. 23, Jinger took to Instagram to announce that her and Jeremy's picture book had officially dropped.
"We wrote 'You Can Shine So Bright!' because we want young kids, like our two little girls Felicity and Evy Jo, to know that they have been created by God with a special purpose!" she wrote. "He wants them to know his love and to share it with the world. We hope this little book engages your kids with the stories and illustrations (@nyha_graphics is AMAZING) and encourages them to want to know Jesus and the love he gives!!!"
Jinger's book has been called out for being racially insensitive and ableist.
As Katie Joy from Without a Crystal Ball points out, You Can Shine So Bright! offers beautiful illustrations and racial diversity in the children that are portrayed. Unfortunately, the white kids in Jinger's story are consistently associated with positive emotions/concepts while the Black children are connected to negative feelings.
For example, a white boy is pictured with the pages about "Joy," and a white girl is shown in the section about "Peace" and "Kindness." Meanwhile, a Black girl is depicted stealing a balloon and not sharing toys in the part about "Self-Control."
Some reviewers have also called out ableist language. On a different page, the text reads: "He loves you too, more than you know," alongside a photo of a child using a wheelchair.
Many disgruntled readers have taken to social media to air their grievances about the racial insensitivity in Jinger's book. One Instagram user commented: "Why did the little Black girl have all the negative emotions attached to her ?? Not a good look 😢."
Another person wrote: "Book had tons of racial undertones in it."
Yet another person chimed in with: "'Try to obey' and the Black little girl stealing a balloon??"
As this Redditor pointed out, readers haven't been too kind in the Amazon reviews, either.
"I was gifted this book and after reading it, I threw it in the garbage," one person declared. "Showing a little girl of color stealing a balloon, saying that a child who has a disability is loved by God too? I will never read this book to my grandchildren."
"The story is very privileged and smacks of a savior complex," another Amazon reviewer wrote.
You Can Shine So Bright! currently has a 2.9-star rating on Amazon, in case you were curious.
So far, neither Jinger nor Jeremy have addressed the overwhelming amount of negative reviews.
If you're still interested in reading it for yourself, you can buy You Can Shine So Bright! on Amazon for $16.19. Or, you know, don't.