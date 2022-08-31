Reviewers Are Blasting Jinger Duggar's New Book for Racial Insensitivity and Ableism

On Aug. 23, Jinger took to Instagram to announce that her and Jeremy's picture book had officially dropped.

"We wrote 'You Can Shine So Bright!' because we want young kids, like our two little girls Felicity and Evy Jo, to know that they have been created by God with a special purpose!" she wrote. "He wants them to know his love and to share it with the world. We hope this little book engages your kids with the stories and illustrations (@nyha_graphics is AMAZING) and encourages them to want to know Jesus and the love he gives!!!"