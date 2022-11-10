What Is the Institute in Basic Life Principles and How Is It Connected to the Duggars?

Fans might have heard of it before, or seen its more common abbreviation, IBLP, but what is it and how closely do the Duggars follow it? IBLP involves the Chrsitian religion, a set of standards and rules to follow, and even an all-encompassing homeschool program.

It's safe to say that much of what Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar teach their children falls under the IBLP umbrella.