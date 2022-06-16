What Religion Are the Duggars? Modesty and Purity Are Key Components of Their Faith

When the world was first introduced to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their brood of 19 children, viewers were captivated by their unique lifestyle — and in awe over the logistics of having that many kids. The Duggars shared all about their modest clothing rules, their "buddy system," (pairing older kids with younger kids). how they split up "jurisdictions" (chores), and how they shunned birth control because they wanted to leave the size of their family "up to God."

Naturally, Counting On fans and the general public have wondered: What religion are the Duggars, exactly?