Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Released a Statement About 'Shiny Happy People' Docuseries Prime Video's 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' places a new spotlight on the Duggars, so what do Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar think about it? By Chrissy Bobic Jun. 2 2023, Updated 7:55 a.m. ET

Although the Duggar family was part of reality television for more than 10 years before 19 Kids and Counting and its spinoff, Counting On, were canceled and the franchise ended, the family itself has worked to maintain some privacy. So it came as no shock to anyone when Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were absent from the Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

However, because they are nowhere to be found in the four-episode series (except for clips from 19 Kids and Counting, of course), you can't help but wonder: what do Jim Bob and Michelle think of Shiny Happy People? Despite the multiple scandals that came to light regarding eldest son Josh Duggar over the years, the parents of the super-sized brood appear to have tried to remain private in some aspects of their lives.

What do Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar think of the 'Shiny Happy People' docuseries?

On June 1, Jim Bob shared a blog entry on the official Duggar family website. In it, he addressed Shiny Happy People as simply the "documentary," including the quotation marks. Jim Bob wrote, "This "documentary" paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that's the direction of entertainment these days."

He also added, "We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting." Some believe this is in reference to Jill Duggar's decision to speak out on the docuseries. But neither Jim Bob or Michelle directly named Jill or any other member of their family in the post.

Jill's brother Jed Duggar also inadvertently addressed Jill's decision to speak out about her family and about her upbringing that centered around the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). When Jill shared an Instagram post about her memoir, one follower commented on it and noted that they "feel bad" for Jim Bob and Michelle. And Jed 'liked' the comment, which brought an onslaught of comments against him.

While that doesn't directly pertain to the Shiny Happy People docuseries, it does show how far-removed Jill is from some of her family members. Despite what Jim Bob's blog post says, those estranged family members appear to include Jill's parents.

Three Duggar family members are part of 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.'

Jim Bob and Michelle's second oldest daughter, Jill, is part of the docuseries with her husband, Derick Dillard. Jim Bob's sister, Deanna Duggar, is also in the docuseries. And her daughter, Amy King, who was featured often on 19 Kids and Counting, and remains extremely close to Jill, is in the docuseries as well.