Fans React to Michelle Duggar Seemingly Sporting Pants in a New Family Photo

A former TLC star is making waves! Recently on social media, 19 Kids and Counting alum Michelle Duggar was called out for an outfit choice that seemingly defied the dress code she instilled in her daughters when they were growing up.

In an Instagram post, the Duggar family matriarch appeared to be wearing pants after decades of only sporting long dresses and skirts. Fans were shocked. Here’s what they had to say.

Fans thought Michelle Duggar broke her own rule by wearing pants in a recent Instagram post.

On April 4, 2023, Michelle’s daughter Jessa Seewald posted a sweet family photo of herself, her eight sisters, and her mother on Instagram. “The older everyone gets, the busier life gets,” the 30-year-old former reality star wrote in her caption. “Which means it’s always extra special when we manage to get all nine of us sisters + mom together again in the same place at the same time! Last week was golden.”

While the photo appeared relatively run-of-the-mill, followers immediately noted one glaring clothing choice. And the culprit? None other than Duggar matriarch Michelle. The Counting On star’s outfit took fans aback when they saw the conservative Christian sporting what appeared to be pants.

As an Independent Baptist, Michelle and her husband enforced a strict dress code on their daughters, forbidding them to wear pants. So when Jessa’s followers saw Michelle’s black “pants” on Instagram, they had a few thoughts.

Jessa Seewald’s followers commented on Michelle Duggar’s clothing choice on Instagram.

Those familiar with Michelle’s dress code couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw the 56-year-old allegedly donning pants in Jessa’s post. “Michelle in pants,” one user pointed out, followed by two shocked emojis. Another added, “Is Michelle wearing pants? Did I miss something?”

While many of the comments on Jessa’s photo expressed surprise over the clothing choice, others thought it was a step in the right direction. “So cool seeing Michelle wearing pants!!!” someone wrote. “Wow! Look at all the pants,” one other person said. “Times have changed.”

However, all wasn't as it seemed. Upon further examination, Michelle was, in fact, not wearing pants. The former reality star was flaunting a long, dark skirt atop thick, black leggings. On the other hand, her older daughters had no qualms about donning pants instead.

Why does Michelle Duggar not wear pants? The ‘19 Kids and Counting’ star enforces a strict dress code.

In the book Growing Up Duggar: It's All About Relationships, Jana, Jill, Jessa, and Jinger got candid about their parents’ reasoning for forbidding their daughters to wear pants.