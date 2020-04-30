The Duggar Family Scandals Nearly Canceled Their Popular TLC Series

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar and their brood of 19 children have been a TLC fixture for well over a decade at this point. However, a series of scandals back in 2015 nearly got them kicked off the network for good — and it was all thanks to their oldest son, Josh Duggar.

Let's take a closer look at what Josh did to seriously damage his family's image, along with other scandals that have plagued the Duggars through the years. Because as it turns out, Josh isn't the only member of the family to get caught up in some intense drama.

The Duggar family's biggest scandal was Josh Duggar inappropriately touching his sisters as a young teen.

In May 2015, old police documents surfaced that completely rocked the Duggar family's world. When Josh was 14 and 15 (in 2002 and 2003), he groped four of his sisters and one non-related underage girl while they slept. Josh confessed his wrongdoing to his parents — but he also engaged in the behavior more than once even after the confession.

Jim Bob and Michelle sent Josh to a Christian-based counseling program located in Little Rock, Ark., in addition to going to the police. As a result, their son was investigated for a number of sexual offenses, including forcible fondling of breasts and genitals.

“Looking back, we did the best we could under the circumstances,” Jim Bob told Megyn Kelly in June 2015. “He was still a kid. He was still a juvenile. He wasn’t an adult. This was not rape or anything like that. This was touching someone over their clothes.” After all of this came to light, TLC pulled the Duggars' popular series 19 Kids and Counting and a slew of advertisers withdrew their ads from the program. Ultimately, the show was canceled.

Source: YouTube

News of Josh's past scandal prompted him to resign from his position as a lobbyist with the Family Research Council. It also resulted in the 19 Kids and Counting star releasing a statement.

"Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends," Josh said in the statement posted on the Duggar family's Facebook page. "We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling," he continued. "I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life."

Two of Josh's victims — sisters Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald — also spoke about what happened to them when they were 12 and 10, respectively. "I do want to speak up in his defense against people who are calling him a child molester or pedophile or a rapist, some people are saying," Jessa told Megyn Kelly. "I'm like, 'That is so overboard and a lie really.' I mean, people get mad at me for saying that, but I can say this because I was one of the victims."

Source: YouTube