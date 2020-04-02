Duggar Engagement Rings Through the Years: A Photo Guide of Their Bling

Jim Bob and Michelle's first child to pop the question was Josh when he proposed to Anna. Although the eldest of their 19 children was eventually kicked off the TLC reality show — after two different scandals came to light — his engagement to Anna began in the typical fashion: with a ring. Josh presented Anna with a .5 carat diamond ring set on a white gold band.

They tied the knot in September 2008 and have six children: Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, and Maryella.