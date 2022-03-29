Jana Duggar's Relationship History Is Built More on Rumors Than Reality (EXCLUSIVE)

The Duggars are known for their religion, strict moral codes, family scandals, and courtship standards. The latter was a big part of the now-canceled 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On reality shows, and on the topic, fans have always wondered why Jana Duggar has never been in a relationship.

As the eldest Duggar daughter, she watched many of her younger siblings enter into courtships, get married, and start families before they were barely old enough to legally drink alcohol.