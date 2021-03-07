Is Jana Duggar Secretly Courting Stephen Wissmann? 'Counting On' Fans Think So

A photo originally shared by a Tumblr user has sparked rumors that Jana is secretly courting a man named Stephen Wissmann. The image — which reportedly shows Jana, 31, sitting on a couch next to Stephen, 27, during his family's Christmas celebration in December 2020 — has since been deleted from the Wissmann family blog.

The photo has been re-posted to the r/Duggarssnark Reddit, where one user pointed out, "I think this is the first time she’s ever been to Christmas at someone else’s home though and is pictured seated next to that man on the couch."

Another Reddit user commented: "This feels huge to me. They are sitting so close together!"

Meanwhile, another chimed in with, "I dunno, it doesn't feel as huge as L-Bates boy (can't remember his name) leaving thirsty a-- comments on her IG some time ago."