Jessa Duggar on 'Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta' Criticizes SIL's Revealing Gown

If you know anything about the Duggar family, then you're probably aware of how extremely conservative and highly religious they are. Michelle and Jim Bob enforce strict rules about modesty and clothing — to the point that their daughters aren't allowed to wear pants, can't show their shoulders, and are required to wear their hair long.

So it isn't too surprising to hear that Jessa Duggar criticized her sister-in-law's revealing gown on a recent episode of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta.