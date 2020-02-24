We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Jill Duggar Is Sending Her Son to Kindergarten, Marking a Major Duggar First

When 90 Kids and Counting introduced the world to the Duggar family, it became clear right away that there are a few things the Duggars are known for. One of them was unflattering prairie dresses, but another was homeschooling, which all 19 Duggar kids, including Jill Duggar, went through at the dining room table in their rural Arkansas home. But in a recent Instagram post, Jill revealed that her children are going to get a different kind of education.

Jill's oldest son, Israel Dillard, who is four years old, is going to attend kindergarten as opposed to receiving a homeschool education from Jill as she and her siblings had gotten from their mom, Michelle Duggar. Fans had speculated for a while how Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, would raise their children, since Derick comes from a more secular family. Apparently, they are going to do things differently than the Duggars.