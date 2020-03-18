When Is Joy-Anna Duggar Due? The 'Counting On' Mom Is Pregnant After Miscarrying

On July 3, 2019, Joy-Anna took to Instagram to reveal devastating news: She had miscarried her second pregnancy.

"Today marks one week since we heard these words… 'So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement,'" she captioned a black-and-white photo of herself in a hospital bed with Austin comforting her. "We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl."