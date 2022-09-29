Hannah and Jeremiah Duggar Posted the Most Low-Key Pregnancy Announcement

The Duggar family no longer has their own TLC show, but that hasn't stopped the Counting On stars from sharing updates about their lives via social media. Even so, those who follow Hannah (Wissmann) and Jeremiah Duggar on Instagram might have missed some huge news. That's because the newlyweds posted such low-key pregnancy announcement, that followers might have scrolled by without even realizing it.

Keep reading to see the reveal and to learn more about Hannah's due date.