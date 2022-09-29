Hannah and Jeremiah Duggar Posted the Most Low-Key Pregnancy Announcement
The Duggar family no longer has their own TLC show, but that hasn't stopped the Counting On stars from sharing updates about their lives via social media. Even so, those who follow Hannah (Wissmann) and Jeremiah Duggar on Instagram might have missed some huge news. That's because the newlyweds posted such low-key pregnancy announcement, that followers might have scrolled by without even realizing it.
Keep reading to see the reveal and to learn more about Hannah's due date.
As a refresher, Jeremiah is the 11th-born child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar (right behind his twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar). The 24-year-old married Hannah in March 2022 following a few-month engagement and a relatively private courtship.
Hannah and Jeremiah Duggar revealed they're expecting their first baby in the most chill way.
On Aug. 30, 2022, Hannah took to Instagram to share an exciting tidbit of news disguised as a cute couple photo.
"From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years, to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day," she captioned a snap of herself and husband Jeremiah. "God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!"
If you're like us, then you likely did a double-take at the word, "dad." Upon further inspection, Jer and Hannah are wearing hats that read "Dad" and "Mom," respectively. It's really happening!
Jeremiah's Instagram pregnancy announcement was slightly more obvious. He wrote: "I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now. The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!"
Alongside a slew of congratulatory messages from friends and family members, Jer's older sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard commented, "Yay! 🥳Congrats bro! 💞Couldn’t be more excited for y’all!"
When is Hannah Duggar's due date?
So far, the parents-to-be have not shared when their baby is due. The Duggar siblings have typically waited to announce pregnancies until around the 12-week mark. If this is the case for Hannah and Jeremiah, that means her due date would be in mid-March 2023. (We'll keep you updated if/when Hannah posts bump photos noting how far along she is.)
Hopefully, Hannah and Jeremiah keep sharing updates about the pregnancy with their followers. We can't wait to follow their parenthood journey!