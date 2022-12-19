Katey and Jed Duggar Are Expecting Baby No. 2 — When Is Her Due Date?

It looks like the Duggar family is growing once again! Just months after welcoming their first child, Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey Duggar, announced in December 2022 that they are expecting their second child.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 10th child was featured alongside his 18 siblings on TLC's Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting, and plenty of fans have continued to follow the family members via Instagram. Let's take a closer look at Jed and Katey's pregnancy announcement and due date.