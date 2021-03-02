Is Jed Duggar Engaged? 'Counting On' Fans Think He Secretly Popped the Question

Whether it's rumors of yet another pregnancy or whispers of a brand new courtship, something exciting is always around the corner for Counting On fans. A new twist on a rumor that's been swirling for a while about Jed Duggar came to light in March 2021. And fans of the TLC series are desperate to know: Is Jed really engaged ?

OK, so here's the deal. Jed's older brother, Joseph Duggar, is married to Kendra Caldwell — and Counting On fans have been convinced for quite some time that there's something going on between Kendra's younger sister, Lauren Caldwell, and Jed. This is nothing new. However, by March 2021, people were convinced that Jed and Lauren had become secretly engaged. Let's take a closer look at the evidence.

On March 1, an insider source shared with The Sun that another huge Duggar announcement is just around the corner. “Jed and Lauren have been courting on-and-off for over a year and kept things very hush-hush,” they told the publication, adding that they “already set a date for the ceremony in April.”

Rumors of their reported courtship swirled in summer 2020 — until it was announced that Lauren was engaged to her boyfriend, Titus Hall, in October. Counting On fans were pretty shocked by the news at the time. But there was another twist: Photos of Lauren and Titus that were posted via social media were soon removed.

By the time December 2020 rolled around, photos from Lauren and Titus' engagement photoshoot at a beach were removed from Kendra and Joseph Duggar's shared Instagram account, the Caldwell family's Instagram account, and Titus' mother's Facebook page. And according to the insider, this was because Lauren, 20, realized she truly belonged with Jed, 22.

"Lauren seemed to confuse everyone when she got together with Titus, but it didn't last and her relationship with Jed became serious very quickly," the anonymous source told The Sun. "Their families are both happy for them and feel they're the perfect match, they're thankful Lauren didn't get hitched to the wrong guy."

