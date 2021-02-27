Justin Duggar's Wife Claire Spivey Has Been a Family Friend for Quite Some Time

When a new Duggar courtship was teased on Counting On , plenty of fans’ money/hopes/dreams were on Jana Duggar. Instead, it was revealed to be one of the older Duggar sons, Justin Duggar, who is old enough to get engaged in the next year or so. Fans eventually found out that Justin was dating, or courting, a girl by the name of Claire Spivey who was introduced first on TLCme and teased to be a part of the Sept. 22, 2020 episode, titled "A Quarantine Courtship."

Now, he and Claire are married!