Anna Duggar Was Spotted Wearing Pants in Public — and 'Counting On' Fans Are Here for It

As those who tuned into 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On already know, the Duggars were raised with a strict dress code that stressed modesty. And for them, that meant girls/women were only permitted to wear skirts and dresses. Some of the older Duggar daughters — mostly Jill and Jinger (and sometimes Jana and Jessa) — have come to their own conclusions as adults about what counts as "modest," and have opted to incorporate pants and shorts into their clothing options.

Until 2022, however, Anna was firmly planted in the no-pants club.