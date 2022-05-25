Anna Duggar's Siblings Are Here for Her in the Wake of Josh Duggar's Sentencing

While Rebekah's Instagram is private, there are reports that she divorced once and remarried. In the Duggars' religion, which is shared by Anna and Rebekah's parents as well, divorce is typically a no-no. Thus, a main reason why Anna has stuck it out with Josh.

Unlike Amy Duggar, Rebekah hasn't been super vocal about her support for Anna to leave Josh and the religion, but her comment on Amy's post does make it seem like Anna would have another ally in Rebekah if she decided she wanted one.