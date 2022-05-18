Cousin Amy Is Disgusted by What Anna Duggar's Father Wrote in His Letter to the Judge

Amy went on to urge Anna to be a role model for her children and to choose for herself how history will remember her. Additionally, Amy expressed that she and her husband Dillon King were willing to help her out of the situation if needed.

"I know standing up to all of this seems impossible now, but as a mama, your instinct to protect your kids always has to be stronger than your fear," Amy concluded. "The only people you would upset by leaving are the ones willing to sacrifice you and your children’s safety to protect Josh and his secrets."