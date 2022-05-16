Amy Duggar Is on TikTok and She Has No Filter About Her Extended Family

The Duggar family of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On fame spent years curating a certain image that the general public saw. But thanks to eldest son Josh Duggar's multiple scandals and cousin Amy Duggar being so vocal about her opposing views, the cracks have begun to form.

Now, Amy Duggar is on TikTok and she continues to give her input on the family and what she believes Anna Duggar should do as Josh's loyal wife.