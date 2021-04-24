How Many Kids Does Josh Duggar Have? He's Following in His Parents' Footsteps

Back in 2015, a series of Duggar scandals involving Michelle and Jim Bob's eldest child, Josh Duggar, came to light — and they nearly canceled the family's popular TLC series 19 Kids & Counting for good. The public not only learned that Josh had molested several underage girls — including his own sisters — when he was a young teenager, but it was also revealed that he was a paying Ashley Madison customer. So yeah, 2015 was definitely not good year for the ultra-conservative Christian family.

Although Josh has since been kicked off his family's reality series — and the show has been renamed to Counting On — every once in a while his wife, Anna, and their children do make appearances. What's more is Michelle and Jim Bob continue to post about Josh, Anna, and their kids on their social media accounts. Not to mention, Anna often updates her own Instagram with cute photos of her kids.

Still, fans of Counting On have likely wondered: How many kids does Josh Duggar have now? One thing's for sure: He and Anna are already well on their way to matching Michelle and Jim Bob's family size.

