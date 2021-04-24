How Many Kids Does Josh Duggar Have? He's Following in His Parents' Footsteps

How Many Kids Does Josh Duggar Have? He's Following in His Parents' FootstepsBy Michelle Stein
Apr. 24 2021, Published 10:21 a.m. ET
Back in 2015, a series of Duggar scandals involving Michelle and Jim Bob's eldest child, Josh Duggar, came to light — and they nearly canceled the family's popular TLC series 19 Kids & Counting for good. The public not only learned that Josh had molested several underage girls — including his own sisters — when he was a young teenager, but it was also revealed that he was a paying Ashley Madison customer.
So yeah, 2015 was definitely not good year for the ultra-conservative Christian family.
Although Josh has since been kicked off his family's reality series — and the show has been renamed to Counting On — every once in a while his wife, Anna, and their children do make appearances.
What's more is Michelle and Jim Bob continue to post about Josh, Anna, and their kids on their social media accounts. Not to mention, Anna often updates her own Instagram with cute photos of her kids.
Still, fans of Counting On have likely wondered: How many kids does Josh Duggar have now? One thing's for sure: He and Anna are already well on their way to matching Michelle and Jim Bob's family size.
So how many kids does Josh Duggar have?
In what has become known as the typical Duggar fashion, Josh and Anna didn't waste any time starting their family after saying, "I do" back in September 2008. They welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Mackynzie Renée Duggar, on in Oct. 8, 2009 — and they even allowed cameras to film Anna's all-natural home birth.
On June 15, 2011, Josh and Anna welcomed baby No. 2: A baby boy they named Michael James Duggar. His younger brother, Marcus Anthony Duggar, was born just under two years later on June 2, 2013.
Here's a photo of Josh and Anna's oldest three kids looking seriously cute — and seriously grown up.
But wait, there's more! Meredith Grace Duggar — Josh and Anna's fourth child — was born on July 16, 2015. (Yep, right in the middle of the two Duggar scandals that came to light that year.) Despite Josh's infidelity, he and Anna chose to remain married. Josh stayed for a while at a faith-based rehabilitation center, and the couple went to marriage counseling, according to People.
Still, fans were a bit surprised when they announced in March 2017 that they were expecting their fifth child. On Sept. 12, 2017, Mason Garrett Duggar was born.
Josh and Anna welcomed their sixth child, another daughter, on Nov. 27, 2019. They named her Maryella Hope Duggar. Her name choice was in honor of Josh's grandmother, Mary Duggar, who died in June 2019 as the result of a drowning accident at her home. Take a look at this precious little one.
If you do the math, that means Josh and Anna currently have six kids — which means they're well on their way to 19 kids themselves. Except, instead of all "J" names, like Michelle and Jim Bob did, it seems Josh and Anna have taken a liking to "M" names for their kids.
Here's a photo of Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, and Maryella all together in one photo. (Warning: Prepare for cuteness overload.)
Josh and Anna Duggar announced they're expecting their seventh child in April 2021.
On April 23, Anna revealed to her Instagram followers that she and Josh are expecting their seventh child
"It’s a GIRL!!!!!" Anna wrote, alongside a pink bow emoji. "We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!"
Although Josh and Anna's six kids don't often appear on Counting On, viewers do manage to catch glimpses of them during family events and other important milestones. (And of course, over on Anna's Instagram.) Even if they don't end up completely following in Michelle and Jim Bob's footsteps by having 19 kids of their own, we have a feeling Josh and Anna aren't done welcoming little ones to their family just yet.