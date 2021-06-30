Amy Duggar Is so Ready to Spill All of the 'Counting On' Tea

Years before Counting On was taken off the air, TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting due to the molestation scandal that came out involving Josh Duggar and some of his younger siblings from when they were all minors. Now, the network has canceled Counting On following Josh Duggar's scandal involving being arrested for charges relating to child pornography. He hasn't been convicted at this time.

TLC released an official statement to Deadline explaining why Counting On was canceled in light of Josh Duggar's charges and eventual trial.

"TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On," the statement said. "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.